Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Picton Road, Mount Ousley Interchange winners in 2022 NSW budget

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Critical link: Planning for upgrades to Picton road received $39.1 million in 2022-23 and $119.5 million over next four years in the NSW budget. Picture: File

Addressing the poor connections between the Wollongong and Sydney is the subject of $400 million in spending over the next four years, but those waiting for fast trains should not hold their breath.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.