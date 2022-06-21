Addressing the poor connections between the Wollongong and Sydney is the subject of $400 million in spending over the next four years, but those waiting for fast trains should not hold their breath.
The NSW government has committed $286.7 million over the next four years to planning and construction of the Mt Ousley Interchange, $13.9 million of which will be spent in 2022-23.
An additional $39.1 million will be spent on planning upgrades to Picton Road in 2022-23 with another $80.4 million in the next three years.
CEO of Regional Development Illawarra, Debra Murphy said that, along with the federal government funding committed earlier in the year, work needed to start now on these critical links.
"We've got a lot of money previously allocated for planning, however, what we would like to see is more action on the ground," she said.
Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said the two road projects were essential.
"Our region can only reach its full economic potential if transport connections to Greater Sydney are improved, so while these spending allocations in this budget are very welcome, we need to see sods turned on those key roads and a plan for the future of our antiquated rail network."
Other projects to score funding including planning and construction of upgrades on the Princes Highway, including Nowra Bridge, with $100.8 million over the next four years.
For rail travellers, $2.2 billion will be spent on the More Trains, More Services program, which includes improvements on the Illawarra and South Coast line. $776.3 million will be spent in 2022-23.
Fast rail commitments however bypassed the Illawarra.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said while the roads upgrades were a good sign, more work could have been done to bring fast rail to the Illawarra.
"I am pleased to see funds committed to projects that were already promised including upgrades to Picton Road and Mt Ousley interchange," he said.
"The funding for Faster Rail should not be used as an excuse by the Perrottet Government not to release the nearly four year old McNaughton Report. That report was paid for by taxpayers and we would all benefit from its release to inform any consideration of the upgrades needed to improve travel time and train frequency."
Ms Murphy said that instead of prioritising northern connections, the NSW government could think about working to improve rail connections to the south.
"It invariably always seems to go north first, let's go south for a change," she said.
