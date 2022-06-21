Illawarra Blue Stars welcome the coming season 2022-2023 and look towards the clubs 70th Anniversary.
The oldest club on the Coast has boast top line athletes in all disciplines of the sport and will continue to do so with the talent coming into the club.
But the club's mission is not just producing top athletes but giving every one an opportunity of reaching their own personal goals.
Family participation is another key to the club, whilst junior members are supported as much as the senior athletes.
Blue Stars will head into the season under President Sue Sundstrom, Vice President Ian Smith, Secretary Valmai Loomes,Treasurer Jodie Sundstrom and committee members sprinters Andrew Rodda, Gianna Mogentale, Sally Barnes, with the club welcoming new board member and father of top line sprinter Emma Mathews, Mark Mathews.
The club thanks retiring board member Lynda Douglas for her great contribution to the sport, whilst Rebecca Dos Santos has again taken on the role of winter cross country co-ordinator.
Meanwhile, Blue Stars have commenced the winter series well with cross country being held on various terrain.
The first round of winter track and field was conducted in may and was a great success, with round two to be conducted on Sunday at the Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre.
First events will commence at 10.30am and is open to any athlete from under eight through to masters men and women, see website illawarrabluestars com.au for program of events.
Jess Hogg stood out with a great cross country run to finish eighth in the open women's cross country held last Saturday at Willandra, Nowra.
Many of the clubs junior athletes are now gearing up for their school carnivals and the club encourages new members to call and enquire about the club and its activities on 0409307325 or send email through the website.
Alex Del Popolo has set the scene by being selected in the Aussie team for Mini Pacific Games and is now preparing overseas for his first international meet.
The club encourages coaching and once again any interested person can be put in contact with a suitable coach for all age athletes in all disciplines.
We look forward to the anniversary of the club, which will mean added activities and also support financially to a number of athletes, coaches and officials through the recently formed Loomes Family Foundation.
The Popular Illawarra Track Challenge conducted in January is expected to be a highlight of the club moving into its 70th anniversary.
Stay tuned for more information and the commencement of the summer track and field season.
