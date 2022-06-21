Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Build up to Illawarra Blue Stars athletics 70th anniversary celebrations

By Valmai Loomes
Updated June 21 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising star: Javelin champion Alex Del Popolo shows pride in his Aussie uniform, for his first Australian international meet.

Illawarra Blue Stars welcome the coming season 2022-2023 and look towards the clubs 70th Anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.