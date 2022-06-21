Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wizard Simon Whitlock to cast spell on Wollongong at PDC World Darts Series event

By Phil Dillon
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:05am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Green and bold: Simon 'Wizard of Oz' Whitlock and Damon Heta win the World Cup for Australia. Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe

Simon Whitlock is hoping that Australia's remarkable success at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt over the weekend can inspire the next generation of darts stars ahead of his return Down Under for the World Series of Darts in August.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.