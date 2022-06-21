Simon Whitlock is hoping that Australia's remarkable success at the World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt over the weekend can inspire the next generation of darts stars ahead of his return Down Under for the World Series of Darts in August.
Whitlock turned back the clock with an inspirational performance in Germany as he partnered with Australian No.1 Damon Heta to take the title for the first time.
Ten years since his heartbreaking sudden-death defeat alongside Paul Nicholson in the World Cup of Darts final to Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis of England, Whitlock showed all his experience as Australia became only the fifth nation to take the title in the tournament's history.
Whitlock and Heta will fly the Australian flag again at what should be a fantastic homecoming when the Professional Darts Corporation's flagship roadshow event - the World Series of Darts - rolls into Townsville from August 12-13 then into Wollongong at the WIN Entertainment Centre a week later.
They will join six other qualifiers - five from Australia and one from New Zealand - to take on the likes of world champion Peter Wright and Australia's opponents in the world final, Welshmen Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price.
Whitlock is hoping for some big crowds on his return home and says Australia's success at the Eissporthalle can inspire others around this country to follow in his and Heta's footsteps.
"I'm 53, but I am still passionate about the game as ever," Whitlock told PDCTV.
"Hopefully it does inspire more Australians to take up the game.
"I am telling you now, watch out for this boy (Heta). He's absolutely brilliant, solid as a rock and a great guy with it.
"He could be the next world champion. I am proud to have partnered with him and proud to have won the title with him."
Heta's stock has continued to rise since his fairytale success at the Brisbane Darts Masters in 2019, where he defeated James Wade, Gary Anderson, Whitlock and Rob Cross to take the title.
The Perth-born 34-year-old became only the second regional qualifier to win a World Series event following his close mate Kyle Anderson, who won the Auckland Masters in 2017.
Heta has taken the No.1 spot in Australia from Whitlock and is closing in on the world's top 16 after another stellar year.
He, too, is hoping others follow on the same path he has trodden over the past three years.
Whitlock is one of only four players to have competed in every World Cup of Darts. In that time he has had three partners - Nicholson, Anderson and Heta.
Anderson joined forces with Whitlock at four consecutive World Cups and was a close friend of Heta in Perth, both attending the same school at one stage.
His shock passing at age 33 last August shocked the darting world and both Whitlock and Heta said Anderson was in their thoughts as they defeated Belgium in the last eight, England in the semis then Price and Clayton 3-1 in the final.
