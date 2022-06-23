A new world of hearing Advertising Feature

Improve your quality of life: NextSense cochlear implant recipient Paul (above). A free information session will be held at Wollongong library on June 28. Photo: Supplied

By the age of 65, one in three people will have hearing loss. In adults, hearing loss means more effort is needed to listen and understand speech.

Addressing hearing loss is important. Studies show it can be associated with social withdrawal, depression, and anxiety - as well as being an independent risk factor for dementia*.

NextSense is working with Wollongong surgeon Dr Daniel Cox to encourage Illawarra residents to consider cochlear implants for when hearing aids are not an option or have stopped being effective.



Dr Cox hopes that in the near future he will be conducting the surgeries at Wollongong's public hospital for the first time.

"One of the last patients I implanted had four sets of hearing aids within the last few years, and in the end had spent $50,000 in hearing aids that didn't work," Dr Cox said.

"Hearing aids are really good for most people, but for some, for one reason or another they don't work. At that point, rather than continuing with aids, there should be an exploration of other options.



"We need to promote the conversation that there are great alternatives, and the best way we can do that is by having it available to public patients here in Wollongong."

Implant surgery and NextSense support services are covered by Medicare, and some private health insurers, which means there are little to no out-of-pocket costs.

Although implant surgery has been available at Wollongong Private Hospital since 2018, Dr Cox says having it available in the local public hospital system will make it more accessible for people in need.

Increasing awareness around available options is important too. While adults are the largest group affected by hearing loss, only 10 per cent of adults who could be helped by cochlear implants currently access them.

"We're increasingly recognising that cochlear implants will have a huge role in the future for older adults," Dr Cox said.

"NextSense delivers Australia's most comprehensive cochlear implant program, from initial assessment through to lifelong care. We've supported more than 5000 people from newborns to people over 90 years of age, to access a better world of sound.

FREE INFORMATION SESSIONS



NextSense runs free 'Discover Hearing Implant' information sessions at the Wollongong library, to provide an overview of hearing implants - how they work, how they are different from a hearing aid and what the experience is like from someone with a cochlear implant.



If you are interested, the next event is on Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3.30pm.



For more information or to register, visit nextsense.org.au/dhi/wollongong.