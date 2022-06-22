Steelers gun a bench weapon for Blues

It's typically a bash-and-barge style contest but Illawarra gun Tiana Kore shapes as a point of difference from the bench for NSW in Thursday's women's under-19s Origin clash.
The Illawarra Sports High alum is a graduate of the Steelers Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale Cup programs and earned her second Country jumper this season ahead of a maiden NSW call-up for a showdown with Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.
Kore won't shirk the grunt work in the middle, but her Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke says it's the subtleties in her game that could prove an Origin ace for coach Blake Cavallaro.
"She's got great late footwork and ball skills for a front-rower and she has a knack of producing the odd line break and poking her head through the other side of the defensive line," Hawke said.
"I think in the last 12 months or so she has really kicked on in terms of her consistency and with her confidence as well.
"She's always had the skill set and the desire to do it with her footy, she probably hasn't really pictured herself pushing into these ranks so it's really cool to see her playing for the Blues and in that 17.
"Looking at the two squads they've gone with a really big, strong forward pack to start with, so we think they're definitely going to try to take us up the guts. If we can weather that storm to start with we think we'll be sweet.
"That's obviously where TK is playing, so she's going to have to work her guts out to make sure we don't give up easy points.''
Having pencilled it in as a goal, Kore says she's still had to pinch herself in the lead up.
"It just doesn't feel real yet, it probably won't until I get out there," Kore said.
"I'm glad I got to play for NSW Country beforehand to give me a taste of that level so I am pretty confident heading into it, but I feel like it's going to be whole other level again.
"I obviously haven't played it before but I'm expecting a really high intensity. I think Queensland are going to really try to work us over up the middle, so I think myself and the other middles are going have to work well in 'D', especially on our line.
"It's going to be tough but we're looking forward to it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
