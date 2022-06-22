Illawarra Mercury
Steelers gun a bench weapon for Blues

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:31am, first published 9:00am
ACE: Steelers prop Tiana Kore shapes as a bench weapon for NSW on Thursday.

It's typically a bash-and-barge style contest but Illawarra gun Tiana Kore shapes as a point of difference from the bench for NSW in Thursday's women's under-19s Origin clash.

