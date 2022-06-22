Mount Saint Thomas man who allegedly 'doused' infant with petrol to remain behind bars

A man who allegedly doused a woman and toddler with petrol during an "alarming" incident will remain behind bars.
Tony McEwan, 41, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, where his application for bail was refused after he was charged multiple offences relating to the incident.
Advertisement
McEwan, who is unemployed, fronted court from jail via video link after his arrest on Tuesday night.
Facts tendered to the court reveal that McEwan allegedly attacked a woman who was known to him.
On Tuesday June 21, McEwan allegedly became abusive at a property, prompting the woman to barricade herself and the child in a room.
McEwan, carrying a small bottle of petrol, allegedly kicked the door a number of times.
Police say McEwan reached through an opening in the door and began to douse the woman and child in the petrol.
The woman managed to escape to a nearby home and called police but not before she was allegedly hit multiple times by McEwan. He was arrested at the scene.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Elizabeth Logan said McEwan has been impaired by an "horrific brain injury" after he fell from a balcony two decades ago, and that as a result, he had issues with impulse control.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall strongly opposed McEwan's application for bail and said there was concern for the welfare of the alleged victims.
"The court should have concern for the victims as it was alleged he threw petrol," Sergeant Wall said. "The facts are alarming."
In arguing for his release, Ms Logan told the court McEwan has strong ties to the community.
She noted that he had remained clean from drugs after attending a residential rehabilitation program in 2014, and receives methadone twice weekly.
McEwan has been charged with damaging property, stalk/intimidate with intent to incite fear of harm, and three counts of common assault.
Magistrate Greg Elks ordered that bail be refused given the prosecution's "very strong" case against McEwan and added the allegations are of a serious nature.
"There are no conditions I could impose to ameliorate risks," Magistrate Elks said.
"The fact he has some impulse control issues also causes some concern."
No pleas were formally entered before the court on Wednesday.
The case will return to the court in November where a full day has been set aside for a hearing.
Advertisement
If you require support contact the RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.