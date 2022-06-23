Hot Property Illawarra: New property tax could save some first-home buyers thousands

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
"If you've got a lower deposit, or the margins are slimmer, it would be nice to save a few thousand dollars, because it's all part of the costs when purchasing a home."
The biggest story of the week has been the announcement that first-home buyers looking to spend more than $650,000 on a property in the Illawarra could be set to save up to tens of thousands on their upfront purchase price, after the state government announced that it would give them the option of paying property tax instead of stamp duty.
We talk to a local first home buyer to get his thoughts on the announcement, as well as industry stakeholders and experts.
Supply chain issues have seen costs for some housing materials triple according to an Illawarra builder, with delays on basic items like toilets leading to longer project times.
Adam Souter is director of Unanderra-based builders Souter Built.
"It leads to some hard discussions with clients, explaining why they're having to pay more," he told the Mercury.
In this week's in-depth property suburb profile, we head to Koonawarra, a suburb east of Dapto.
Koonawarra resident Kylie Hill knows better than most not to read too much into suburb snobbery. She's well aware of the negative perception some have of the area.
"I know Koonawarra gets a bad rap, but I've lived here for 45 years and we've never had any trouble at all," she said.
Meanwhile, an Albion Park home failed to sell under the hammer on the weekend, with the agent believing the market is "turning quicker" than expected as the region's clearance rate fell below 50 per cent.
Find out more by reading this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up.
Finally, a lifestyle property near Berry offering impressive views from every room is now on the market with an asking price of more than $6 million.
We take a tour of this magnificent home.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
