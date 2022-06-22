A Wollongong man who threatened to stab a cashier before he took off with two bottles of Gatorade will face sentencing.
Corey Blackmore, 28, fronted Wollongong Local Court where his lawyer confirmed guilty pleas to one count of armed robbery and one count of intimidation.
Blackmore appeared before Magistrate Claire Girotto via video link from Long Bay jail's hospital on Wednesday.
Documents tendered to the court revealed in November last year, Blackmore verbally abused a caseworker after she informed him that his Community Treatment Order would be extended.
Two weeks later, the case worker called Blackmore to inform him he was required to attend Wollongong Hospital otherwise he would be in breach of his CTO, which sparked more verbal abuse.
"I'm going to come in and pour petrol over the desk and set the place on fire," he said before hanging up the phone.
When he attended the hospital, the case worker called triple-zero.
Blackmore left, and ended up at EzyMart Crown Grocer in Wollongong where he placed two bottles of Gatorade on the counter.
He said to the cashier: "I want you to get fifty bucks out of the till and these two drinks".
Blackmore threatened the cashier after he said there was no cash in the till. Blackmore lifted his jumper to reveal a steak knife tucked into his waistband.
The cashier handed over two $50 notes and Blackmore took off.
According to court documents, CCTV captured the incident and showed Blackmore running down Crown Street.
Shortly after, police arrived at Blackmore's home and claimed he was wearing the same clothing as he was in the footage.
Police informed Blackmore he was under arrest for armed robbery, to which he responded: "I didn't have a knife so it's just larceny".
When police questioned where the stolen money was, Blackmore said he had already spent it.
In court on Wednesday, defence lawyer Kirby Hill said Blackmore has had a history with mental health difficulties and substance abuse.
Ms Hill added Blackmore also had a "chequered history" with mental health treatment as a result of his schizophrenia.
Magistrate Girotto noted Blackmore had a record of violent offences, and ordered he comply with an apprehended violence order for the next two years.
The matter will return to court next month to determine a date for sentencing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
