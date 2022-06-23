Ello Care works for you

Ello Care may be the newest disability care provider in Wollongong, but they have hit the ground running.
With over 10,000 NDIS participants in the Illawarra and only a handful of registered NDIS providers, the Wollongong-based business has been busy since it started last year.
Managing director, Milos Bolic, said many participants come to Ello Care for Support Coordination services and then often migrate over to their other services, which include Domestic and Personal Assistance, Home Nursing and Social and Community Participation.
"Our participants experience the difference Support Coordination makes to their lives, and then many decide to use our in-home supports as well," he said.
"Support Coordination is when we help participants optimise their supports and services.
"We're a much needed conduit between the NDIS and participants and we really advocate for them.
"Everyone knows that navigating the NDIS isn't easy, but not everyone knows that help is available.
"That help is Support Coordination and many participants have it in their NDIS plans, and if they don't, they can apply for it.
"Support coordination isn't glamorous, but we've got a passion for it. We see it as one of our important services, because it's the one that helps you get what you deserve.
"We help you implement your NDIS plan, manage your funding and prepare for reviews, and we turn over stones to find you all the support you're entitled to."
According to Milos, the NIDS is evolving and participants don't always understand how changes to the NDIS affect them, but Ello Care is trying to change that.
"The NDIS provides Ello Care's funding, but we work for the participants," Milos added. "There's a lot of misinformation out there, so we try to educate our participants and equip them with the right information. Because, if you turn up to your NDIS review prepared, truly prepared, it can change your life."
Milos said Ello Care works with participants aged from seven to 65 and over. However, he said he has seen a post lockdown increase in young participants who want Social and Community Participation support.
"We're hearing more from 15 to 25 year-olds who want to get out and about in the community," he said. "Our support workers help them do the things they're interested in and live the life they want, from going to the movies to getting out and meeting new people at a class. We empower these young people to live their best lives."
Ello Care works with participants who have NDIS funding from Kiama to Helensburgh. Visit ellocare.com.au or call 1300 758 922. To apply for NDIS funding visit ndis.com.au
By the age of 65, one in three people will have hearing loss. In adults, hearing loss means more effort is needed to listen and understand speech.
Addressing hearing loss is important. Studies show it can be associated with social withdrawal, depression, and anxiety - as well as being an independent risk factor for dementia*.
NextSense is working with Wollongong surgeon Dr Daniel Cox to encourage Illawarra residents to consider cochlear implants for when hearing aids are not an option or have stopped being effective.
Dr Cox hopes that in the near future he will be conducting the surgeries at Wollongong's public hospital for the first time.
"One of the last patients I implanted had four sets of hearing aids within the last few years, and in the end had spent $50,000 in hearing aids that didn't work," Dr Cox said.
"Hearing aids are really good for most people, but for some, for one reason or another they don't work. At that point, rather than continuing with aids, there should be an exploration of other options.
"We need to promote the conversation that there are great alternatives, and the best way we can do that is by having it available to public patients here in Wollongong."
Implant surgery and NextSense support services are covered by Medicare, and some private health insurers, which means there are little to no out-of-pocket costs.
Although implant surgery has been available at Wollongong Private Hospital since 2018, Dr Cox says having it available in the local public hospital system will make it more accessible for people in need.
Increasing awareness around available options is important too. While adults are the largest group affected by hearing loss, only 10 per cent of adults who could be helped by cochlear implants currently access them.
"We're increasingly recognising that cochlear implants will have a huge role in the future for older adults," Dr Cox said.
"NextSense delivers Australia's most comprehensive cochlear implant program, from initial assessment through to lifelong care. We've supported more than 5000 people from newborns to people over 90 years of age, to access a better world of sound.
FREE INFORMATION SESSIONS
NextSense runs free 'Discover Hearing Implant' information sessions at the Wollongong library, to provide an overview of hearing implants - how they work, how they are different from a hearing aid and what the experience is like from someone with a cochlear implant.
If you are interested, the next event is on Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3.30pm.
For more information or to register, visit nextsense.org.au/dhi/wollongong.
It's good to know someone has your back when you are a full time carer for a member of your family. Families and carers provide help and support that could otherwise be provided by formal services or paid support workers.
They are often one of the greatest advocates for people with disabilities, providing practical and emotional support to help them live their best life.
Moreover, if the person they care for wants it, carers play a vital role in supporting them to join the NDIS, set their goals and use their NDIS plan effectively.
In addition to the government-funded programs available to support carers, an NDIS participant might use funding in their plan to facilitate respite.
Respite supports participants and their carers by giving carers short breaks from their caring responsibilities. It also gives participants time away from their families.
For carers, taking some time off can help them better manage their own health and improve their wellbeing.
For a participant, this might mean:
In deciding whether to fund or provide a support, its is taken into account what is reasonable to expect from families, carers, informal networks and the community.
More information for carers and how to include respite in an NDIS plan is available on the Carers Australia website .
It is also suggested you to talk with your Local Area Coordinator or Planner on what supports might be available in your local community.
Carer support
Department of Social Services (DSS) provides information and links to a range of services available locally and across Australia, including services for people with disability and those who provide care. You can find more information on the DSS website.
Another helpful source of information is the Carer Gateway, an Australian Government initiative delivering in-person, online and phone-based support and services to unpaid carers.
Anyone who provides support to a family member or friend with disability, a medical condition, mental illness or who is frail due to age can get support. Carer Gateway service providers deliver the services free of charge to all carers no matter where they live in Australia. Call 1800 422 737, Monday - Friday, 8am to 5pm local time. Carer Gateway staff talk through what you need and help you find services and support.