Ello Care works for you

Ello Care: They offer in-home supports, Social and Community Participation and Support Coordination.

Ello Care may be the newest disability care provider in Wollongong, but they have hit the ground running.

With over 10,000 NDIS participants in the Illawarra and only a handful of registered NDIS providers, the Wollongong-based business has been busy since it started last year.

Managing director, Milos Bolic, said many participants come to Ello Care for Support Coordination services and then often migrate over to their other services, which include Domestic and Personal Assistance, Home Nursing and Social and Community Participation.

"Our participants experience the difference Support Coordination makes to their lives, and then many decide to use our in-home supports as well," he said.

"Support Coordination is when we help participants optimise their supports and services.



"We're a much needed conduit between the NDIS and participants and we really advocate for them.

"Everyone knows that navigating the NDIS isn't easy, but not everyone knows that help is available.



"That help is Support Coordination and many participants have it in their NDIS plans, and if they don't, they can apply for it.

"Support coordination isn't glamorous, but we've got a passion for it. We see it as one of our important services, because it's the one that helps you get what you deserve.



"We help you implement your NDIS plan, manage your funding and prepare for reviews, and we turn over stones to find you all the support you're entitled to."

According to Milos, the NIDS is evolving and participants don't always understand how changes to the NDIS affect them, but Ello Care is trying to change that.

"The NDIS provides Ello Care's funding, but we work for the participants," Milos added. "There's a lot of misinformation out there, so we try to educate our participants and equip them with the right information. Because, if you turn up to your NDIS review prepared, truly prepared, it can change your life."

Milos said Ello Care works with participants aged from seven to 65 and over. However, he said he has seen a post lockdown increase in young participants who want Social and Community Participation support.

"We're hearing more from 15 to 25 year-olds who want to get out and about in the community," he said. "Our support workers help them do the things they're interested in and live the life they want, from going to the movies to getting out and meeting new people at a class. We empower these young people to live their best lives."

Ello Care works with participants who have NDIS funding from Kiama to Helensburgh.

