Albion Park rise back to the top in Illawarra hockey

By Tony de Souza
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:03am
Drag: Darcey Kast is a rising talent in the Illawarra South Coast league.

Former long time premiers Albion Park have jumped to the top position after a spirited 4-1 win over previous leaders Wests Illawarra in Round 10 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at the Croome turf last Sunday.

