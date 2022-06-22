Former long time premiers Albion Park have jumped to the top position after a spirited 4-1 win over previous leaders Wests Illawarra in Round 10 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at the Croome turf last Sunday.
Park thus avenged the 1-0 defeat by Wests in the fifth round of the competition.
Advertisement
Park coach Scott Govers did not play due to work commitments but said that the team played well against a spirited Wests line-up and were out to level the scores after a disappointing loss in their first outing.
The star of the show was 16-year old Darcey Kast, eldest son of Jason Kast, former Park and Oak Flats legend, who scored two brilliant goals on his debut for first grade.
The first came in the first half with Park 2-0 up when Darcey scored from a upright back stick off a penalty corner.
His second goal came in the third quarter with the score 3-1 when he collected the ball from an overhead ball in the circle and took a direct hit pass the Wests goalkeeper Tim Arthur.
"I think it was one of my better games of the season and club playing as a team. We all put in 110% for the win," Kast said.
Brady Anderson scored Park's first goal with the fourth coming from Christian Halyard and Jack Rowe replying for Wests.
"We made many mistakes at the back and Albion Park punished us, we were unable to create attacking opportunities," Wests coach David Rieck said.
"Back to play Meadow this weekend, hopefully we bounce back with a better attacking game and less mistakes."
The second game saw Fairy Meadow beat University 3-1 avenging the 2-1 defeat in Round 6.
Playing without Kieren Govers, Meadow conceded an early goal from William Orth off a corner, but came back to level scores at half time through Archie Smith.
Meadow applied the pressure in the final quarter with two quick goals from Smith and Alex Shaw converting a penalty corner.
In the women's competition, Wests Illawarra beat Railway Greys 3-0 and leaders Park beat Meadow 5-0.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.