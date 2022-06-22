Former top swimming coach Dick Caine has been charged with sexually abusing teenage girls he trained in Sydney's south more than 40 years ago.
The 76-year-old man, who has coached Olympic and world champion swimmers, was arrested at a home in Condell Park early on Wednesday.
Acting Superintendent Chris Nicholson said Caine had been charged with nine offences in relation to girls who were 15 and 16.
He faces six carnal knowledge charges and three indecent assault charges.
"We will allege that these offences occurred in a number of locations in and around the southern Sydney area in the mid 1970s," Supt Nicholson said.
"These allegations are very serious ... and the investigation remains ongoing.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the courage and the bravery of the victims who have come forward.
"It is never easy for a victim of sexual violence to come forward and tell their story to police," he said.
NSW Police began investigating in January 2021 after receiving information about multiple sexual and indecent assaults of a teenage girl at a swimming school at Carss Park in the 1970s.
Kings Cross detectives established Strike Force Coco and uncovered allegations of sexual abuse of another teenage girl at the same school, also in the 1970s.
Caine appeared at Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday where he was granted bail if a guarantor could supply $10,000 for any breaches of his bail conditions.
No plea has been entered at this stage, and the matter will next come before the Sutherland Local Court on August 2.
Australian Associated Press
