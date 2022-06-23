Time is almost up for people to use their Dine and Discover program vouchers, with the NSW Government program ending on June 30.
According to Service NSW, more than 32 million vouchers had been issued at a value of $812.5 million, yet only 19 million ($470.9 million) had been redeemed.
Advertisement
Kiama MP Gareth Ward is urging residents to use their vouchers over the coming week.
"My message to the community is simple - don't miss out," he said.
"Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now.
"Whether you're going to a restaurant with friends, checking out a new movie or taking the kids to a museum, there is money to be saved."
The vouchers are split into two categories:
NSW residents aged 18 and over can apply for 6 x $25 vouchers, worth $150 in total.
Find a participating business here.
Two additional programs - Stay NSW vouchers ($50 per person) and Parents NSW vouchers (five times $50 vouchers per household), have until October 9 to be used.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.