Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dine and Discover vouchers set to expire

By Andrew Lotherington
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experiences: Bush Magic Adventures, Kneading Ruby and Eight Fox Avenue Indoor Sports Centre.

Time is almost up for people to use their Dine and Discover program vouchers, with the NSW Government program ending on June 30.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.