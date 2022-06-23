They're full of confidence following an impressive win, but Stingrays coach Anthony Guido says his players will need to lift to another level when they tackle Sydney Olympic on Sunday.
The Illawarra side notched their third victory of the 2022 season with a 2-1 win over Manly last weekend, courtesy of a first-half Chloe Middleton brace.
However, the ninth-placed Stingrays are set to face a sterner test when they travel to Belmore this Sunday to face the NSW Women's National Premier League powerhouse who sit in third position on the table.
"Nothing helps confidence like winning. The girls had a spring in their steps at training and it was excellent for team morale," Guido said.
"But Olympic have nine or 10 A-League players, four or five Matildas players, so they're the benchmark of the competition. But every game is a new one, it's 11 versus 11.
"We'll just go out there with the same attitude we had against Manly and I think we'll account ourselves well."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
