With the Illawarra Premier League nearing the halfway mark, Wollongong Olympic have called in reinforcements as they prepare for a tilt at this year's title.
Ahead of the league's transfer window closing July 5, Olympic have acquired three recruits boasting NSW Men's National Premier League experience - Harry Callaghan, Jake Trew and Josh Alcorn.
It's a timely boost for Olympic as they prepare for a crucial top-of-the-table clash with Tarrawanna on Saturday. The Blueys lead the championship race by five points from Olympic. However, they have played two extra games in 2022.
Olympic coach Matt Bailey believes his team's newest signings can help them make up that ground on the ladder.
"I had Harry at Bulli with me and he's been at Sutherland. Jake is ex-Wanderers and has been at Blacktown City and Josh has played for Wolves and been starting every week for SD Raiders in NPL2," Bailey said.
"They're three really good acquisitions to a side that haven't really hit our straps yet. The last two weeks we've been back on the pitch training and we're starting to see the improvement we need, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the next four-to-six weeks brings. But there's a real buzz around the group.
''These guys are fit and mobile, and high-quality footballers."
However, Bailey won't underestimate this weekend's opponents.
After finishing mid-table in recent years, the Blueys have been the IPL's biggest improvers so far in 2022. Tarrawanna - under the guidance of new coach Scott Chipperfield - have notched up seven victories and head into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Albion Park.
Conversely, Olympic have stuttered in the past fortnight, playing out 0-0 draws with the Sharks and Bulli.
"The last two weeks have been a little bit frustrating for us,'' Bailey said.
''The weather conditions really evened out the contest at Ocean Park against Woonona, then last week Bulli were as strong as they usually are. We unfortunately had a player sent off with a fair portion of the match left to go which was costly. We had set up the contest quite well but it didn't fall for us.
"Tarra have started amazingly well and played quite a lot of games. They've that momentum and continuity which is serving them well. I've seen a little bit of them and they're quite sound defensively, and on the platform of that defence, they've been able to capitalise and convert chances.
"I'm really looking forward to getting up to Tarrawanna Oval on Saturday and it should be a really good game between two teams that are hopefully in form at the right time of the season."
Weather pending, a full round of IPL matches is set to go ahead this weekend.
Bulli will host Wollongong United at Balls Paddock; the Rosellas meet Corrimal at Elizabeth Park; the Sharks tackle Cringila at Crehan Park and South Coast United takes on the White Eagles at Ian McLennan Park in Saturday's other contests. On Sunday, Port Kembla will meet Coniston at Wetherall Park.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
