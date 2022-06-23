Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Unfair influence' risk in Dendrobium mine emails, says former Supreme Court judge

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns have been raised over emails between the Department of Planning and Environment and South32 relating to the Dendrobium mine. Picture: Adam McLean

A government department advising South32 what to write in its application for a mine expansion "gave the perception of unfair influence", according to the chair of the Centre for Public Integrity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.