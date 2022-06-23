Illawarra Mercury
'They own it for a reason': local real estate agent unconvinced mayor's plea will work

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:06am, first published 3:02am
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher is asking non-resident ratepayers to consider putting their properties up for long term rent, in a bid to ease the region's housing crisis. Picture: file.

A local real estate agent is dubious the Eurobodalla mayor's desperate plea to ratepayers with a second home to consider long-term renting the property to ease the housing crisis will work because it does not align with the reason people purchased property.

