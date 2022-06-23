Police staffer charged with high-range drink driving in Albion Park

A male police employee has been charged with high-range drink-driving after he was pulled over for a random breath test on Thursday morning.
Police said the 43-year-old driver had two children, aged six and nine, in the vehicle when he was stopped on Terry Street by highway patrol officers.
Advertisement
It will be alleged the driver - a NSW Police Force employee - returned a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.181.
The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA and is due to appear in Kiama Local Court on Monday, August 1.
His driver's licence has also been suspended.
Police said the two children, aged six and nine years, were uninjured.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.