Important message to our valued readers

The cover price of your printed copy of the lllawarra Mercury increases from today.
Monday to Friday, the newspaper will cost $2.50, an increase of 50 cents. From July 2, Saturday's paper will cost 3.20, an increase of 50 cents.
This is only the second cover price rise in about four years. The change has been made necessary by a substantial increase in the price of the newsprint used for our newspaper, as well as rising fuel and energy prices and other supply chain pressures adding further unavoidable costs to the production and distribution of the paper.
We thank our readers for your understanding.
As we reported last month, the country's only newsprint producer has told newspaper publishers that it is increasing its prices by 80 per cent from July 1.
The magnitude of this increase will have a major impact on our business, which is why we are asking our readers for help.
Your continued support - as a newspaper buyer or a digital subscriber or a local advertiser - is vital to help sustain the trusted local journalism that keeps our community strong, informed and connected.
In recent weeks we have told you about the potentially devastating impact of the newsprint price hike. We want those who value our newspaper to understand the challenges we face.
Asking readers to pay more for their newspaper will go some way towards offsetting the higher cost of newsprint, but it won't fully cover it.
That's why we have also sought government support. Your Illawarra Mercury is part of the ACM network, Australia's largest publisher of regional news with 140 mastheads across every state and territory.
With the Country Press Association, representing a further 190 independent titles, ACM has welcomed the new Albanese government's election commitment to deliver a $10 million "crisis response" package for the sector.
ACM managing director Tony Kendall says the company doesn't want "annual handouts from the government" but needs "short-term help to overcome this newsprint price shock followed by legislative change to support the long-term future of regional journalism".
"We are doing everything we can to avoid closing newspapers and shedding jobs," Mr Kendall said.
That includes increasing the cover price of your Illawarra Mercury.
As we await details of the government's promised relief measures, we thank you, our readers, for your continuing support.
Whether you're reading us in print or on your phone as one of our growing family of digital subscribers, you are helping to protect the local news that serves our community.
