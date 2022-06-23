Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Coast Blaze under 23s claim thumping NSW Premier League victory over North Shore United

By Karina Franke
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Sharnee Behr was delighted with the Blaze under 23s team's performance on Wednesday night. Picture: May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography

The South Coast Blaze have continued their dominant under 23s form after claiming a 61-36 victory over North Shore United on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.