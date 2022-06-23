Teachers would be among the first professions most people would nominate as having had the hardest time over the past few pandemic-dominated years.
Add to that ongoing industrial action and the campaign for "more than thanks" - a pay rise to beat inflation - and teachers have a fair amount of tension bubbling out right about now.
So the timing is close to perfect for the new podcast created by Thirroul's former teacher, journalist and musician Phil Dye, which allows teachers to openly discuss the issues they face.
Marking the Role is the name of the podcast, and the key is the ability to allow them to remain anonymous, so as to not be in fear of their jobs for what they say - owing to government policies on employees speaking publicly, Dye said.
"Teachers have been gagged - in other words, they can't speak to the media. They would be in big trouble, or lose their jobs, if they do," Dye said.
"So the ability to be anonymous [or] even have their voice changed gives them a sense of security that they're not going to lose their job ... although some teachers who are on the brink of resigning, they don't care."
He said it was hard for teachers to speak their mind about new policies - recently, those on inclusion and behaviour, including how students can be suspended after significant problems.
Dye said teachers needed a forum to be able to voice their concerns, and the popularity of his podcast - 2000 downloads already - indicates it's a live point.
Dye said teaching was the most important job in the world, but its status as a profession had slipped. "It's a real community shift and sadly teachers are bearing the brunt," he said.
Each podcast follows a particular issue, and the podcast features music from Illawarra musicians as a "brain break".
"We've had music from We Mavericks, The Water Runners, The Derby Dolls and Love and Able," Dye said.
"Listeners love it as the music makes us different from other all-talk podcasts. It's also good for local music.
"We've got a lot of listeners in NSW, then Victoria, and in different parts of the world as well - New Zealand, America and Great Britain. While based in the Illawarra ... it's going worldwide, which is terrific."
