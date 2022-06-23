What standing on one leg says about your life expectancy

People over 50 years of age who can't stand on one leg for 10 seconds have double the chance of dying in the next decade compared to people who can.
That's the takeaway from a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine this week.
And the researchers believe this simple, safe balance test could be included in routine health checks.
For the experiment, the team completed health and physical check-ups of 1700 people aged between 51 and 75 from 2009 to 2010. The group was asked to stand on one leg for 10 seconds, with their free foot resting on the back of their standing foot and their arms by their sides. All were given three attempts on either foot.
About 21 per cent of participants failed the test.
More than half the 71-75-year-olds could not complete the test. It meant, researchers said, people in this age group were more than 11 times as likely to fail the test as those just 20 years younger.
Over the 10-year monitoring period, the researchers discovered those who failed the test had significantly higher death rates.
About 17.5 per cent of those who failed died within a decade, compared with 4.6 per cent of those who passed the test. Researchers also found those who did fail also tended to be unhealthier.
After accounting for age, sex, and underlying conditions, the inability to stand on one leg was associated with an 84% heightened risk of death from any cause within the next decade.
The researchers concluded the 10 second balance test "provides rapid and objective feedback for the patient and health professionals regarding static balance," and that the test "adds useful information regarding mortality risk in middle-aged and older men and women."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
