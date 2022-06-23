Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What standing on one leg says about your life expectancy

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
June 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can you do it? Now tuck you lifted foot behind your leg and be stable for 10 seconds.

People over 50 years of age who can't stand on one leg for 10 seconds have double the chance of dying in the next decade compared to people who can.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.