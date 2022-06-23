Police have released CCTV footage of the night moments before Michael Kerr was fatally stabbed in Nowra.
Kerr, 51, was walking south along Kinghorne Street early in the morning of January 7 before emergency services were called to the intersection of Haigh Avenue and Worrigee Street.
There, just after 4.20am, they found Kerr unconscious and suffering a stab wound.
Kerr died in hospital a short time later.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad established Strike Force Lodder to investigate Kerr's death and as part of these investigations have released two clips of CCTV footage.
One is of Mr Kerr walking south along Kinghorne Street and the other is of a vehicle which was seen in the area at the time of the incident. The vehicle is a white Mitsubishi ASX SUV.
Police are asking for a man who they believe will be able to assist them to come forward. Police describe him as being of Caucasian appearance, in his early 20s, with brown hair and can be seen in the front passenger seat of the SUV.
Police ask anyone who has CCTV footage or dashcam video of the footage between 3am and 5am on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
