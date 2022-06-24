Former Shellharbour Mayor Marianne Saliba said she was "harassed and intimidated" by fellow Labor councillor Rob Petreski over preselection at the last council election.
However Cr Petreski claimed it was the former mayor doing the bullying and harassing.
Ms Saliba, who has nominated as an independent for rescheduled Ward A election on July 30, opted to run only for the mayor's position at the December election.
She claimed it was infighting between her and Cr Petreski that led to her pulling out of running as a councillor as well.
"I was harassed and intimidated into not running as a councillor," Ms Saliba said.
"What happened was, my colleague who wanted to run for mayor, he said it wasn't fair and said he would only withdraw his nomination for mayor if I withdrew my nomination for councillor."
When asked, she named the colleague as Cr Petreski.
The conflict went all the way NSW Labor head office to sort out that solution.
"He believed he should have been the candidate but he didn't get that opportunity so then he caused all this grief," she said.
Cr Petreski admitted he had put his hand up for preselection as Labor's mayoral candidate but would happily support whoever was chosen.
"The issue we had was that she tried to block it [his nomination] at every opportunity and eventually did - she was endorsed as the incumbent," Cr Petreski said.
"To say she was bullied and intimidated would be a totally inaccurate accusation. If anyone was bullying and intimidating it was the incumbent who didn't want a challenge."
Ms Saliba nominated for Ward A on Thursday, but as an independent rather than as a member of the Labor party.
"I'd been thinking for a long time about whether I would or wouldn't do it," she said.
"I have been enjoying a little break, I'm not going to lie to anybody, it's been nice to have a little bit of downtime.
"But I still feel very passionate about Shellharbour and I think I've still got a lot to offer."
Cr Kellie Marsh was one of the winners in Ward A in December, but has to run again due to the failure of the iVote online voting system.
She has said it would be "poor form" for someone who didn't stand in the ward in December to nominate now.
Ms Saliba didn't agree with that assessment.
"That's very undemocratic of her to believe that's the case," she said.
"It's up to the residents of Albion Park and Albion Park Rail to decide. If the electoral commission or the state government had wanted it that way, they would have said it that way, but they didn't. "
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
