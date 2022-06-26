Customers and capability Advertising Feature

Managing partner Craig Osborne of RMB Lawyers: They have an excellent track record working in regional NSW and beyond for 135 years. Photo: Supplied

The biggest trend in law is that it has become a business rather than an old-fashioned profession, according to RMB Lawyers.

They find that the needs of consumers and business people are changing rapidly and for any business to be successful they must meet the more for less challenge and perform bigger volumes of work at a faster speed and at better prices.

RMB Lawyers operates across specialist divisions:

Conveyancing and Property Development

Wills and Estates

Family and Personal Law

Compensation Law

Criminal and Traffic Law

Commercial Transactions

Dispute Resolution

Court Work

"A lot of businesses say they have outstanding customer service but we are proud of winning the Illawarra Business Awards on three occasions against all other businesses in the Illawarra in the Customer Service category," managing partner Craig Osborne said.

"For the past 15 years plus we have asked our clients to score our performance and our score is currently sitting at 9 out of 10 and has been for a number of years.

"It is our 90 plus staff that makes our business special along with our long-term relationships with our customers - many of who tell us that they are our customers for life.

"Our team members go above and beyond what you would expect for any form of service provider working night and day and weekends, constantly meeting deadlines and caring for our people very much along the way.

"I think people should take our customers' word for why they do business with us rather than hearing it from me but we have got a track record working in regional NSW and beyond for 135 years.

"Also we continue to grow at rapid pace which is an indicator that more and more customers ask us to do their work and like the way that we do it."

Over the past 15 years RMB has moved from one office to 12 offices, a testament to their expansion.



"Our greatest success is the fact that we live and work and have leisure in regional Australia and that we strive to be a leader for and active participant in all aspects of community life - to build strength, capability and resilience in the communities we serve," he said.

"We have talented team members who undergo ongoing training in all aspects of law and business and our people understand what it is like to live and do business in regional Australia.

"To that end we are deeply embedded in the communities we serve, and we understand what local people and businesses are going through in their daily lives."

RMB Lawyers offers a comprehensive range of personal and business-based legal services, with specialist lawyers and support staff working in 10 divisions throughout their office locations.

They are one of the largest regional-based law firms in NSW, and their lawyers service clients around NSW and across Australia, while retaining a strong focus on the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, Southern Tablelands, Macarthur and Goulburn Mulwaree areas.

With the size, strength and experience to handle any legal matter, their lawyers provide expert legal advice in many areas, solving complex legal problems with ease.

In Wollongong, the office of RMB Lawyers is located at Level 3, 110-114 Crown Street. Please phone 4228 8288 for more information.