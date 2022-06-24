Let it begin: Dunmore site locked in for region's new $700m hospital

The new $700 million Shellharbour Hospital will be built at the Dunmore Road site, as expected.
The NSW government has completed the purchase of the greenfield site from a long-term property owner.
Advertisement
Construction of the hospital will begin by March 2023, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.
"This is a fantastic milestone for one of the state's biggest health infrastructure projects in the heart of the Illawarra community, which can expect to see its new first class hospital up and running by 2027."
The early giveaway came late in May when excavation work at the site began but then NSW Health Infrastructure said due diligence needed to be completed and "the acquisition will be complete in the coming months".
The hospital will include integrated health services and a multi-deck hospital car park.
But for Member for Kiama Gareth Ward, the return of maternity services to the region is most pleasing.
"When I make a promise, I deliver," Mr Ward said. "And actually getting maternity services back for the the southern part of the Illawarra is huge."
The NSW Government is providing $570 million for the project, with the remaining funding being provided from the Commonwealth Government. The hospital is expected to include:
As part of the integrated project, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District will expand its services at Bulli Hospital and add palliative care and rehabilitation beds at Wollongong Hospital while the new Shellharbour Hospital is being built.
The suspended Kiama MP said the hospital was all the region deserved.
"Let's not forget the southern part of the Illawarra is the second fastest growth area in the state.
"But a hospital is so much more than bricks and mortar. It needs to be properly resourced to make sure the expert and talented staff's needs are met."
The site selection process for the new Warrawong Community Health Centre also has now been finalised.
"Following significant review of local site options, the brand-new Warrawong Community Health Centre will be built on the existing Port Kembla Hospital site, to the south-east of the hospital," Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra Peter Poulos said.
"This means construction can begin sooner, so the local health district can continue to deliver quality community based health services to the region from this well-known and iconic location."
Mr Poulos said the Port Kembla Hospital, which was opened in 1960, is coming to the end of its useful life and planning continues for the gradual relocation of health services to purpose-built facilities throughout the LHD over the next few years.
Advertisement
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.