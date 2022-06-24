As she prepares to make her Matildas debut this weekend, Mackenzie Hawkesby believes she has the perfect opportunity to stake her claim for a Women's World Cup berth in 2023.
Hawkesby was among a host of young talent promoted to Tony Gustavsson's squad for two international friendlies in Europe, starting on Sunday morning (AEDT) against Spain before the Aussies take on Portugal three days later.
With the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand just 12 months away, it's the perfect time for Figtree's Hawkesby to make her mark in the green and gold.
"It's so exciting to play against a top team like Spain, you don't get opportunities like this often. It's huge playing in friendlies like this leading into the World Cup" the 22-year-old said.
"I think everything you do now is all about the World Cup. It's a real opportunity to try to impress. Now I'm here, I'm really excited to show Tony and the girls what I'm made of, and hopefully do everything I can to retain a position for the next camp."
Hawkesby received the Matildas call-up last week following a breakout A-League Women's campaign with Sydney FC.
After playing 11 games in the previous two seasons, the midfielder represented the Sky Blues on 16 occasions in 2021/22, capping her season by winning the team's Player of the Year award.
With the likes of experienced Matildas Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso not selected, Gustavsson announced a predominantly young squad for the clashes with Spain and Portugal. More than a dozen players have 10 international caps or less, while Hawkesby and a handful of others are yet to make their Australian debut.
"Training has been high intensity, and it's obviously a step up,'' Hawkesby said.
''The national team environment is super professional and all of the girls are amazing players, but I've played with or against a lot of them before, so I knew what it would be like. It's challenging me and making me better as a player.
"Coming in as a new player, I want to impress as much as I can and show what I'm made of, and be a game changer. I want to show my attributes as a player and what I'm like as an identity. I'm passionate and have a bit of aggression, that's something I'm trying to show in training, to show why he picked me."
Gustavsson said in a statement that all of the Matildas' decision-making was "centred around" preparing for next year's World Cup.
"This camp is a big opportunity for many players in the squad selected. I am excited to see the group in action and witness how we can rise to the challenge as a team and as individuals," the statement read.
"This is a crucial period in our groundwork for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, and there's been a true collaboration between players and staff to ensure we capitalise on opportunities to position us well for 2023."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
