Focus is on keeping Blue Haven, says Kiama Council document

Kiama Council is focusing on retaining the Blue Haven aged care facility, according to documents to be tabled at Tuesday night's meeting.
Advertisement
At the same meeting Deputy Mayor Imogen Draisma has lodged a notice of motion calling on council to release aspects of the forensic audit of the previous five years of council.
Blue Haven residents have been concerned ever since council decided to sell the facility, even though the decision was later rescinded to look at all options.
Buried in 635 pages of supplementary agenda items tabled for Tuesday's meeting is a list of actions taken to date in response to various motions passed by councillors.
One of these was in response to the resolution that council look at all options - sell, lease joint venture or retain.
In response, the document stated "Officer work at this point focused on keep option and securing accreditation".
It is one of a number of Blue Haven-related issues on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
Another is Cr Draisma's motion calling for council to release the executive summary of the forensic audit as well as financial and non-financial documents related to the Blue Haven independent living units.
The move was "to support the transparency of council decision making, particularly in regard to finances", Cr Draisma's motion stated.
The release of the summary seems unlikely given CEO Jane Stroud's response in the papers that "council have been advised of the legal advice, inability and concerns with the release of the forensic audit".
At a confidential section of the Tuesday meeting, councillors will also discuss "independent evaluations" of Blue Haven.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.