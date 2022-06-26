Last chance to dine and discover Advertising Feature

FUN WITH FRIENDS: Now is your chance to use a voucher or two and have a fantastic night out with friends. Photos: Shutterstock

After initially extending the expiry dates for vouchers in the Dine and Discover program, time is almost up for people to use them, with the NSW government program ending on June 30.

The program itself has been lauded as a success, with both businesses and residents benefiting from the vouchers, which helped to stimulate the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Service NSW, over 32 million vouchers had been issued at a value of $812.5 million, yet only 19 million ($470.9 million) had been redeemed.

Everyone is being urged to use their vouchers over the coming weeks to ensure they don't miss out.

For those unfamiliar with the program, the vouchers are split into two categories:

Dining - valid for restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs.

Discover - valid for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, arts venues, and cinemas, along with a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

Vouchers can be accessed through the Service NSW app or printed out to be redeemed manually at participating businesses.

For more information, including how to register or redeem your vouchers and to find participating businesses, visit service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/dine-discover-nsw.

There are currently two additional programs - Stay NSW vouchers ($50 per person) and Parents NSW vouchers (five times $50 vouchers per household), which have until October 9, 2022, to be used.

THEATRE TRIP: Discover vouchers can be used for a wide range of entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, arts venues, and cinemas.