Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Syed Haider, Lissa-Jane de Sailles tell all in largest wage case

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Wollongong workers took on their employer over lost wages - and won

A couple of months after Syed Zeshan Haider moved to Wollongong from Pakistan to study in 2015, his house which he shared with half a dozen other students burnt down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.