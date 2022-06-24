Kiama to power back to form against AFL South Coast rivals Wollongong Bulldogs

A top four spot is on the line for Kiama Power heading into Saturday's clash with runaway AFL South Coast co-leaders Wollongong Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs, who have won five of their opening six games to date, share top spot on 20 points with the unbeaten Figtree Kangaroos, who have played one game fewer.
The Power were well beaten last start by the Shellharbour City Suns and have won only two of their five games.
They head into the Bonaira Oval showdown needing to win to keep pace with the top sides.
A win was also important for the visiting Wollongong outfit who are looking to keep pace with the Kangaroos, who travel to Hollymount Park to play third-placed Northern District Tigers.
In the other match today, Shellharbour City Suns host the winless Wollongong Lions.
In the women's premier division, Kiama Power play Wollongong Bulldogs and Bomaderry Tigers host Wollongong Lions.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
