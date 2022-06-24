Kiama MP Gareth Ward has had his court case adjourned for eight weeks after a mention in Nowra court on Friday.
Mr Ward, 41, was charged in March with assaulting a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow, near Bomaderry, in February 2013, and sexually abusing a 27-year-old man in Sydney in September 2015.
Mr Ward has not officially entered pleas on the charges, but has vehemently denied the allegations through statements to the media.
Mr Ward did not appear in person for his mention before Magistrate Lisa Viney.
Magistrate Viney was told in court a charge certificate for Mr Ward's matters had been filed, and a case conference was scheduled for August 8.
He will next appear in Nowra Local Court on Friday, August 19.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
