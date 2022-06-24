Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

WIN Stadium upgrade must include beloved hill redevelopment

By Tim Barrow
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:24am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eighth wonder: The WIN Stadium hill's days are numbered. Picture: Adam McLean

As preparations are finalised for the Steelers 40-year anniversary next week, are we ready to let another slice of Illawarra history go?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.