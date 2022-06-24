Feature Property
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Situated on the third floor of the oceanfront immaculately maintained 'Seabreeze' complex, offering sweeping coastal and boat harbour views.
This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment presents the perfect blank canvas for the astute purchaser to create their own personal beachside haven.
Boasting a generous floor plan throughout with your own sunny front row balcony to sit and enjoy the sunrise, be entertained by the many surf activities on popular North Beach including whale watching as locals and tourists stroll along to cafes and quality restaurants.
Apartment 9 offers a level of privacy seldom found in strata living and the property is complete with security intercom, lock up garage and lift access.
Make the most of this oceanfront lifestyle with Continental Pool and rock pools at your doorstep and a simple stroll to cafes, Novotel Wollongong Northbeach and restaurants.
The free city bus stops across the road and you are only five minutes to CBD, hospital, arts and sports precincts and university.
Your envious lifestyle awaits so contact AM Rutty Coastal now to arrange an inspection and see the breathtaking ocean and harbour views for yourself.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
