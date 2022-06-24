Wollongong's conservative senator: 'Election result vindicated my comments'

In that speech she told a story of growing up "under the shadow of a chimney stack" in Port Kembla, how her father, who had arrived alone from Italy aged 24, worked at the steelworks through humble beginnings, with no "generous support services" available to migrants now. She also told of his turmoil when unions called a strike, how while he needed the money, he "could not go against the power of the unions" - so she would support changes to industrial relations laws that promoted "flexibility, fairness and freedom".