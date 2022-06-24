Oak Flats mum Bec Darby burst into tears when she was shocked with a generous $40k donation to assist her desperate search for a new, accessible home.
Earlier this month, the single mum, 33, was tasked with the impossible: finding a new home suitable for her 14-year-old son Hunter who uses a wheelchair, and her two daughters, aged eight and two.
When she was told she had 10 weeks to vacate from her private rental, Bec's world turned upside down as she was faced with the terrifying prospect that she would have to put her son into care.
While options have proved limited, the generosity of the community has blown her away.
Early Friday morning, Bec appeared on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show under the impression she was joining the hosts to share her story.
When hosts Ryan Fitzgerald and Michael Wipfli, surprised Bec with a $40,000 donation from the station to assist her search for a new home, Bec was floored and teared up instantly.
"I didn't expect anything like that at all," Bec told the Mercury. "I'm absolutely so grateful and completely shocked."
An anonymous person had nominated Bec for the station's 'We've got your back' segment.
"If they are reading this, I just want them to know how grateful I am," Bec said.
Bec said the funds will allow her to prove to real estate agents that she can pay rent in advance in an increasingly competitive rental market.
"It'll give me an opportunity to pay rent in advance, and it'll look better to landlords that you can pay rent up front," she said.
Oak Flats residents have also started an online fundraiser in hopes of raising enough money to purchase a new home for Bec's family.
"These two beautiful women started a GoFundMe page," Bec said.
"Everyone's been absolutely lovely and showing their support and I'm so grateful. Support coordinators have been trying to do everything they can.
"It's been so beautiful to see the community come together."
Bec, who works full-time as a team leader in aged care, was given two suggestions from support services when she turned to them for help after she was asked to vacate her rental.
She was advised to either stay in a temporary refuge, or to put her son into care.
But having her family split up just isn't an option, Bec said, especially for her son, who has an incurable disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and attends frequent medical appointments locally.
"I work in Gerringong, my kids go to school in Kiama, and to uproot them is not something that's viable," she said. "I just can't do that."
"I don't want a handout ... I just want my family together."
Despite an avalanche of support and outrage from the community, Bec's search for a home continues.
"We've gone through and inspected homes but as soon as you look at the bathroom, straightaway you see theres be no way Hunter would be able to fit in," Bec said.
Time is running out. Bec is searching for a home in the Shellharbour/Gerringong area with four bedrooms, no stairs, an accessible bathroom (no shower screen or bath). If you can help, please get in touch here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
