Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

For Wollongong support worker Saja Al-Sabti, Refugee Week 2022 marks a time of celebration, healing

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 24 2022 - 11:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Refugee Week 2022: During her studies at Wollongong TAFE, Saja remembers celebrating Refugee Week with her fellow students and teachers. On Friday, she returned to the campus to share her story with refugee high school students. Picture: Rob Peet.

Saja Al-Sabti was just 18-years-old when she was forced to flee her home country Iraq in 2006.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.