It's been a gruelling, anxious fight for Windang's Oasis Village residents who have been under a black cloud for the past four years, fearing they could lose their homes.
But an application for an administrator to be appointed to look after the lakeside caravan park, which is home to around 50 elderly people, has provided them with a glimmer of hope.
"The mood is improving at the moment, but it's been a long, hard battle," Maryann Kirkby, resident and ARPRA's Illawarra regional manager said.
Residents were in a "state of despair" when the village was sold to international investors in 2018.
In the years since, residents have repeatedly been served eviction notices by the park operator, S&Q Assets Pty Ltd, which were ruled as invalid by the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT).
Many, who are elderly and battling chronic health issues, have remained concerned about their safety and welfare, after the operator let the park fall to a dilapidated state.
"The park representative and I invariably take a walking frame or a wheelchair around the park, and it's not too long before you come across a severe hazard ... a six inch drop in the road, or a water pipe above the ground," Ms Kirkby said.
"If you look around, yes the grass is mowed. But we're doing it, not the operator."
Adding to the complex situation, the park for many years has not has permission to operate from Wollongong City Council due to numerous compliance issues.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully told parliament in February that "enough is enough" and called for an administrator to be appointed to run the park, to protect the financial security and wellbeing of the residents.
The NSW Government made the application in June which is set to be mentioned for the first time in the NSW Supreme Court on July 12.
Mr Scully called it a "big step" for the fate of the park.
"The fact the Minister for Fair Trading (Eleni Petinos) has decided to seek an application for the appointment of administrator to look after one of these parks is a big step," he said.
"It shows the level of concern in the way the parks being operated, but is also a recognition by the government that there needs to be an intervention.
"Minister Petinos has been very responsive when I've raised this issue with her. And I think she understands the seriousness and the gravity of the situation."
According to the Affiliated Residential Park Residents Association (ARPRA), which represents the residents, it could be an historical, benchmark decision.
"This will be one of the first times in history in NSW that an administrator might be appointed to look after one of these parks," ARPRA CEO Gary Martin said.
Mr Martin met with residents on Friday ahead of the application's mention in court, and is confident of a positive outcome.
"Unfortunately you will be making history, but you will be victors," Mr Martin said to the crowd of residents.
"We're going to continue fighting on your behalf. You are worth protecting."
Wollongong councillor Ann Martin assured the residents that conversations between the NSW Government, ARPRA, and council would continue.
"Council's position has not changed,' Ms Martin said. "We want to keep you here and we will do what it takes to ensure you have that support."
The matter will be mentioned in the NSW Supreme Court on July 12.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
