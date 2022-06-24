Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

At BlueScope visit, Roads Minister avoids local content quotas

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:02am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelworks: L-R Milco Stojanoski, BlueScope manager slabmaking, David Scott, general manager, manufacturing and NSW Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward. Picture: Connor Pearce

NSW Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward has said that local steel would be used wherever possible in major infrastructure projects, but declined to commit to a target.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.