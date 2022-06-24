If Sass and Bide, Carla Zampetti and Armani are generally out of your price range, then The Fraternity Club might just be the place to be on Sunday.
The Illawarra's premier sustainable designer clothing event is back - and fashionista labels take centre stage all in the name of charity.
The Illawarra branch of Dress for Success Sydney is hosting another fabulous Bubbles & Bargains sale from 11am Sunday.
And the team behind the fundraiser says the selection of clothing and accessories is "second to none".
"There's an amazing selection of clothing," said Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber.
"We've received some amazing end of season stock from Cue in the last few days plus some wonderful items from a Bowral boutique."
The fashion pop-up, which Skin Correctives sponsors, is a staged affair.
The first session, open VIPs, is a sell-out, Ms Comber explained.
"For $50 they get to check out the clothing first between 11am and 1pm. Plus there's a $20 shopping voucher and a goodie bag."
Then there's an early bird entry between 1pm and 2.30pm. The $20 entry fee buys you a $20 shopping voucher.
From 2.30pm to 4pm it's open to all and sundry.
"Every sale is uniquely curated, you can always grab a bargain, regardless of your size or style," Ms comber said.
"And the best bit? Every dollar you spend goes towards helping change a woman's life."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
