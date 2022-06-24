Illawarra Mercury
Record Canberra crowd sees NSW Sky Blues end Queensland's Origin reign

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 24 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:09pm
Kirra Dibb scored a brilliant individual try for the Sky Blues. Picture: Keegan Carroll

NSW have won back the Women's State of Origin shield in a nail-biting finish, ending Queensland's hopes of a third-straight series victory in front of a record-breaking crowd at Canberra Stadium.

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

