Police appeal to find missing man Anthony Skinner, last seen on Crown Street

By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 24 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 10:54pm
Missing man Anthony Skinner. Picure:NSW Police

Police officers are appealing for help from the public to find 28-year-old Anthony Skinner, who was last seen on Crown Street, Wollongong, about 2.30pm on Thursday 23 June 2022.

