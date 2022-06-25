Alkodah Gak will have the chance to stake his claim for a potential future NBA contract, after the Illawarra young gun was picked up by Chicago for next month's NBA Summer League.
Advertisement
The Bulls revealed on Saturday (AEDT) that they had added the 19-year-old to their roster for the off-season competition, which will take place in Las Vegas from July 7. Melbourne United star Jack White is also set to feature in the Summer League with Denver Nuggets.
The opportunity comes less than 24 hours after Gak wasn't snapped up in this year's NBA Draft. However, NBL Next Star Ousmane Dieng joined Oklahoma via pick 11, while Luke Travers (Cavaliers, pick 56) and Hugo Besson (Bucks, pick 58) were also selected.
Gak has been with the Hawks since October 2020, after he was signed by former coach Brian Goorjian as a development player. The forward has been given a taste of NBL action in his opening two campaigns in Wollongong, but played a role for Australia at the FIBA Under 19s World Cup.
Now on Illawarra's full-time roster, Gak is expected to be given more game time during the 2022/23 season under new head coach Jacob Jackomas.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.