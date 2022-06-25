Illawarra Mercury
Chicago Bulls swoop on young Hawk Alkodah Gak for 2022 NBA Summer League

By Joshua Bartlett
June 25 2022 - 4:35am
IN FOCUS: Hawks forward Alkodah Gak prepares to shoot at training. Picture: Anna Warr

Alkodah Gak will have the chance to stake his claim for a potential future NBA contract, after the Illawarra young gun was picked up by Chicago for next month's NBA Summer League.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

