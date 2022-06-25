Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto substation fire under control, now in the hands of Transgrid

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 25 2022 - 6:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters have finished extinguishing a large fire at Yallah Bay Road Substation in Dapto that erupted last Saturday, leaving the site in the hands of Transgrid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.