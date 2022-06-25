Dapto substation fire under control, now in the hands of Transgrid

Firefighters have finished extinguishing a large fire at Yallah Bay Road Substation in Dapto that erupted last Saturday, leaving the site in the hands of Transgrid.
Up to 60 firefighters were working on the blaze last Saturday, and large smoke plumes caused flight delays in and out of Shellharbour Airport.
Firefighters officially concluded operations on Thursday evening, a spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue said.
The site has now been handed back to Transgrid, who will continue to remediate the area around the transformer where oil was spilt , the spokesperson said.
The area around the transformer is enclosed, so Fire and Rescue are not concerned about oil contaminating the outside environment, they said.
Fire and Rescue are not expecting to return to the site unless the situation changes.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
