Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Masterplan confirms Port Kembla's role as 'industrial powerhouse'

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 26 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Industrial powerhouse: Surplus land could be used to manufacture wind turbines or for defence projects. Picture: Anna Warr

BlueScope's proposal to transform 200 hectares of surplus land will confirm the region's preeminence as an "industrial powerhouse" Business Illawarra has said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.