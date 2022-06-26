Masterplan confirms Port Kembla's role as 'industrial powerhouse'

BlueScope's proposal to transform 200 hectares of surplus land will confirm the region's preeminence as an "industrial powerhouse" Business Illawarra has said.
BlueScope announced on Wednesday that it had selected Danish architecture firm Bjake Ingels Group (BIG) to develop a masterplan for 200 hectares of underutilised land in and around the Port Kembla steelworks.
Advertisement
The masterplan would guide future uses of the site, but these would have to be complementary to the precinct's current and future role as a steelworks.
Executive director of Business Illawarra, Adam Zarth said the opportunity to rethink how the land could be used opened up exciting possibilities for the region.
"We have been championing a precinct approach to urban regeneration in this region for some time now, and so we are incredibly excited to see one of our region's largest landholders in BlueScope take a decision to contribute so significantly to the Illawarra's renewal," he said.
"It is a unique opportunity for a land lot of this size to become available in such an ideal industrial location, adjacent to the steelworks and within a port precinct that has established road and rail connections."
The decision to re-imagine what the land could be used for, which covers the No. 1 works south of Five Islands Road and the former Commonwealth Rolling Mills between Flinders Street and Five Islands Road, comes as BlueScope commits significant investment to sites around Port Kembla, including the reline of No. 6 blast furnace and the opening of the Hub in a disused warehouse in Unanderra.
Mooted future uses of the surplus land could be the site of the manufacture of wind turbines and transmission infrastructure, as well as supporting future defence projects. Mr Zarth said that residents could be positive about the plans for the site.
"This new site provides opportunities for businesses large and small from both outside and within the region to commence or expand operations in new and emerging industries supporting the renewables revolution and an expanding defence sector in Australia," he said.
"Instead of the nation's transition to net zero by 2050 threatening the steelworks and local energy manufacturing industries as some feared, it is more likely to underpin future economic growth for the region and provide high paying and secure jobs for the community to prosper."
The Port Kembla project would be the first Australian project for BIG and comprises open land, large industrial warehouses and the former general manager's residence.
"Appointing an internationally renowned architectural firm which has significant experience re-planning sites like this to lead the master planning process is also a very welcome decision to ensure that the most innovative, functional and appealing environment possible is delivered," Mr Zarth said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.