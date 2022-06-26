They were challenged early, but Figtree remain undefeated in 2022 after securing a 39-point win over Northern Districts on Saturday.
It was a see-sawing battle in the first term at Hollymount Park, with the Kangaroos managing a slender four-point lead. However, the visitors surged ahead with seven unanswered goals in the next two quarters, before the Tigers kicked three goals to one in the last stanza. Despite that surge, the Roos were able to round out a 12.8 (80) to 6.5 (41) win to strengthen their hold on top of the Men's Premier Division ladder.
Ben Bourke booted four goals for the winners, while teammates Joel Bottin-Noonan and Jacob Hennessy were among the best players on ground. Heath Beaumont kicked two majors for the Tigers, and their stand-outs included Harrison Jennings and Brodie Ryan.
"It was a tough game for our guys,'' Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman said. ''They played well-structured football and moved the ball really well when we let them.
''But I put the challenge up to our guys and they took the reins and stood up to nullify them, so we could get on top.
"From outside the club, you look at the undefeated stuff and it looks good. But from inside, we just move into every game and the boys are stepping up when they need to.
''When they get challenged, they keep doing what they need to to keep winning the footy and keep providing options up forward. It's really pleasing as a coach on the sidelines that they can do that by themselves.
"You always want to see improvement but I think the boys - where they're at mentally and physically - have prepared well.
''As long as they keep doing that, we'll see improvement in all of the little things we work on. And that comes as a team game. The more they start doing that, the better as a team they'll play."
Elsewhere, the Bulldogs also strengthened their grip on second place with a convincing 11.18 (84) to 3.3 (21) win over Kiama, while Shellharbour remain in the top four after sealing a 14.8 (92) to 10.9 (69) victory against the Lions. In the Women's Premier Division, Bulldogs and Lions both claimed solid wins on Saturday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
