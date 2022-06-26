It was a see-sawing battle in the first term at Hollymount Park, with the Kangaroos managing a slender four-point lead. However, the visitors surged ahead with seven unanswered goals in the next two quarters, before the Tigers kicked three goals to one in the last stanza. Despite that surge, the Roos were able to round out a 12.8 (80) to 6.5 (41) win to strengthen their hold on top of the Men's Premier Division ladder.