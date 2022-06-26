Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

All of the action as Figtree Kangaroos overpower courageous Northern Districts Tigers

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 26 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They were challenged early, but Figtree remain undefeated in 2022 after securing a 39-point win over Northern Districts on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.