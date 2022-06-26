At least for one half Kiama Knights looked like they belonged amongst the Group Seven heavyweights.
But they looked anything but top-four material by the end of their clash with co-leaders Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Sunday.
Advertisement
Kiama were well and truly in the game in the opening stanza at Kiama Showground before the visitors Warilla clicked into top gear in the second half to romp home 40-8.
The Knights though were up for the challenge in the first 40 minutes and took a deserved early 4-0 lead courtesy of a smart try to fullback Brad Killmore.
The Gorillas responded with their own try 10 minutes later after fullback Justin Jones crossed under the posts following impressive lead-up work from centre Kye Deane. The try was converted by five-eighth Jake Brisbane.
Defence dominated the rest of the half but Warilla played well to go to the main break 6-4 to the good, especially considering they were down to 11 players at one stage, after they had two players sin-binned for 10 minutes for "elbowing infringements".
The commitment and resolve of his players to step up for each other in the second stanza while still two players down, "especially pleased" Warilla coach Troy Grant.
"We talked about sticking together and helping each other while we were a couple of players down. The guys did that and more. I couldn't be happier," he said.
"Our second half was especially good and it was really good to win in that fashion in the end. I know a lot of our guys were keen to produce that type of performance."
Despite being down two players, Warilla scored two quick converted tries through second-rower Duke Grant and Guy Rosewarn to jump to 18-4 lead.
Kiama centre Aiden Menzies was at the end of a great backline move to score out wide and reduce the margin to 10 points.
But that was as close the home side would get, with Warilla crossing over for four more unanswered tries.
Grant praised his team's impressive performance across the park.
Having great contributions across the park was the most pleasing thing.- Warilla coach Troy Grant
"Having great contributions across the park was the most pleasing thing," he said.
"There were so many good players. Our centres Kye Deane and Darnell Walker were immense.
"[Five-eighth] Jake Brisbane and second rower Duke Grant were also huge for us, as was Jamie Burns.
Advertisement
"It was a great win but we've got more to give."
Kiama coach Marc Laird said his team learned the hard way they could ill afford to make mistakes against a quality outfit such as Warilla.
"It was pretty positive at halftime. We sort of hung in there but second half we just couldn't get any possession," he said.
"I think we had only eight sets with the ball in the second half. The momentum killed us. They got a roll on and we couldn't stop it.
"A couple of things hurt us in that second half. They're only small things but they make a big impact on the game.
"We didn't kick it out for touch on a penalty. We had a couple of one-on-one strips and made a few errors.
Advertisement
"Against a good side like Warilla you just can't do it, you won't get-away with it. That was proven today."
Nowra Bomaderry Jets downed Albion Park-Oak Flats 34-30 in the other Group 7 match played on Sunday.
Meantime, there were plenty of points scored in the three round seven matches played on Saturday.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies also recorded their first win of the season, holding off a gritty and tough Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs side, to win 28-16 at Berry Showground.
The win for Berry was extra special, as the club was celebrating the 'Magpies of Old' on the day.
Advertisement
Group 7 co-leaders Gerringong also prevailed 40-26 in a high scoring contest against the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Michael Cronin Oval, while Jamberoo held tough to down Shellharbour Sharks 26-22 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.