Will Wollongong keep its seven alcohol-free zones?

A review of the seven alcohol-free zones in the Illawarra is planned by Wollongong City Council.
There are currently alcohol-free zones in Helensburgh, Thirroul, Corrimal, Wollongong, Dapto, Warrawong and Berkeley.
All seven zones are due to expire on September 30 this year.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillors will consider whether to take measures to extend these zones for another four years, starting with a public exhibition of the review.
The council business paper state the purpose of the zones is to "prevent the escalation of irresponsible drinking on streets and footpaths, to incidents involving serious crime".
Council is not required to enforce the zones; their creation permits police to take action should someone be seen drinking in public.
The main focus is to deter irresponsible drinking without imposing fines.
"NSW Police powers enable officers to tip out or otherwise dispose of alcohol being consumed," the business papers stated.
"The main focus is to deter irresponsible drinking without imposing fines on potentially disadvantaged people."
In previous years council has also made allowances to suspend some of the zones to allow for events where alcohol can be served.
Those areas have included the Crown Street Mall, the arts precinct and the Wollongong foreshore area.
"These exemptions streamline the event application process and support positive activation with additional economic benefits."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
