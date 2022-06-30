Hot Property Illawarra: Why home-buyers continue flocking to Shell Cove

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
"It was no longer just a vision... And then when boats started coming in and restaurants opened, people were buying into the fact that it is the marina."
In this week's in-depth property suburb profile, we visit Shell Cove.
While it wasn't always been smooth sailing for the Shell Cove project, we find out why home buyers continue to want to relocate there, as well as talk to a developer about plans for the suburb's centrepiece project, The Waterfront.
Meanwhile, Illawarra agents are reporting that many properties are taking longer to sell as the market cools across the board.
Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight said time on market has extended a little for most properties, although some more than others.
"That's as buyer caution increases the due diligence they want to do," he said.
Twenty-two years ago, Jim Wade was retired, living in north-west Sydney and looking for a project to tackle in his next stage of life.
He found it in the form of a 22.95-hectare property at Dombarton, a suburb about five kilometres north-west of Dapto.
"It was a rural property, and I could see if had potential to keep me busy for a few years," he said.
We take a tour of his impressive work on the property.
Also, millennials made up the greatest proportion of people moving from capital cities to Wollongong in the last year, according to new data.
The latest Regional Movers Index shows that 63 per cent of people who moved to Wollongong from a capital city in the 12 months to March were aged between 24 and 40-years-old.
Wollongong was the fifth most popular destination for capital city residents making a sea change, the index found.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
