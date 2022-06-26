Ten kilometres from the finish line in Wollongong's MacCabe Park, Sarah Diener and Maureen Diener were feeling the burn.
The mother and daughter duo had been walking since 7am from Stanwell Park as part of the Bloody Long Walk to raise funds for research into mitochondrial disease.
Getting them over the line was the memory of their pupil Angel-Rose Papapavlos who died in 2020 from the disease.
"Angel is who got us through it. We can be in pain for a day, she did it for her whole life," Sarah said.
Both Sarah and Maureen work as teachers' aids at St George School in Sydney's south. The school caters to students with severe physical and multiple disabilities.
Angel-Rose was in Maureen's kindergarten class and would light up a room, even being non-verbal.
"She had this most beautiful smile and even on her worst days, she'd still have a smile," Maureen said.
Mitochondrial disease is a genetic disease that affects one in 5000 people, making it the second most commonly diagnosed serious genetic disease after cystic fibrosis. The disease can affect people at any time of their life and is caused by the failure of the mitochondria, within the body's cells, to create the energy needed for life and growth.
There is no cure and few effective treatments.
For the past 10 years groups of walkers, and some runners, have been walking 35 kilometres to fund research into mitochondrial disease. Organised by the Australian Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, this weekend saw the first walk in Wollongong.
CEO of the Mito Foundation, Sean Murray, said the decision to bring the vent to Wollongong was about supporting locals who are affected by mitochondrial disease.
"We have families here in the Wollongong, Illawarra area who are impacted by mitochondrial disease," he said.
On Sunday, over 1000 walkers completed the trek and had raised more than $200,000. Mr Murray said the event hopes to reach its $240,000 goal in the next day or so.
First across the line was Scott and Kai Paton, completing the course in four hours and 23 minutes.
The funds will go directly towards research through grants offered by the Mito Foundation to scientists in Australia and around the world.
While there is still a long way to go, Mr Murray said that research into how mitochondria work helps to address other diseases, such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and diabetes, which also affect mitochondria.
"We're seeing some promising signs of some progressive clinical trials, hopefully in the next five or so years, you might start to see some real meaningful treatments," he said.
Sarah and Maureen alone have raised around $10,000 between them in the six years they have been walking for Angel-Rose, and while each year is exciting, it's the memory of their student that keeps them going.
"At the end of the day, we're here for Angel, to remember what an amazing person she was, what impact she had in her short life and make sure we don't forget," Sarah said.
