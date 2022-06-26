Tightrope walker's hair-raising stunt at Bombo Quarry caught on camera

A tightrope walker thrilled onlookers at Bombo Quarry at the weekend with a high-wire walk above the sea.
Kiama photographer Rowan Hollingworth was showing visitors around the headland when they spotted the mystery daredevil crossing a slackline suspended between rocks at the former quarry.
He had not long started snapping photos of the stunt when the tightrope walker lost balance and fell from the wire.
"It came as quite a shock," Mr Hollingworth posted on the Kiama Community Facebook page, "but he did have on a safety rope and didn't fall into the sea."
The walker managed to swing back into position and went "back and forth several times".
Another member of the Kiama community group said they had also witnessed the daring escapade.
"Saw him yesterday (while) walking the dogs, amazing free entertainment," she said.
Others wanted to know how the wire was anchored on either side.
